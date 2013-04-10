Killer 7: Hardcore Sci-Fi Novel by Damion Campbell Hailed 'Unique' by Critics

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While Science Fiction has long been a staple of the literary community, many feel it’s lost its way. However, thanks to a compelling new release from Canada’s Damion Campbell, the genre is breathing fresh blood and a renewed lease of life.



‘Killer 7’ sparks a new breed of Sci-Fi that is hardcore, bold and above all – entertaining.



Synopsis:



When archaeologists working in Africa uncover an unusual piece, they do not know their find could spark the beginning of a long and terrifying war. Lost for more than 4,000 years, the discovery is a beast stone, a signaling device that has the power to summon the beast world and initiate a plan to devour the planet Earth.



The stone is currently in the hands of Professor Adrian Greenwald, and his life is in danger as the powerful alien, Knight Mare, seeks to possess the stone and its amazing power. But the Killer 7, a group of immortal heroes from another galaxy, will do anything they can to save the humans and their planet.



Killer 7 pursues the enemy Knight Mare, hoping to stop him before he can gain power and destroy at whim. The fate of Earth and its population is in the hands of Killer 7.



As the author explains, his book seeks to reach as wide an audience as possible.



“There are a lot of people nowadays looking for Science Fiction that is more hardcore than traditional narratives, while still paying homage to the genre’s roots and remaining entertaining,” says Campbell.



He continues, “So, I’ve worked hard to fuse the entertainment of a comic book with the new type of stories and bold characters that the community demands. I am confident that Killer 7 strikes the perfect balance.”



Critics praise Campbell for the diligent efforts he has taken to listen to the market and respond accordingly. However, even with so much success on his hands, Campbell refuses to lose sight of what is truly important.



“It’s all about pleasing readers and giving them innovative material. Science Fiction has long had many constraints; things I am now attempting to break down and rejuvenate. Long may it continue!” he concludes.



‘Killer 7’, published by Trafford Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/YQb5jb



About the Author: Damion Campbell

Damion Campbell's passion for science fiction and comic books started at a young age and his love for the genre inspired him to write this book. This is his first novel.