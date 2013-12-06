Killing off the Cliché: New Book Offers Strategies to Avoid Becoming a "Starving Artist"

Mount Shasta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- It’s a common image within pop culture – the so-called “starving artist.” Movies display romanticized images of garrets, poverty and a man or woman going through agony for their art, and to many artists, how much they can suffer for their work becomes their benchmark for ‘success.’



To author and marketing expert Nikolas Allen, this is a tired cliché and one he hopes to snuff out with the release of his new book: “Death to the Starving Artist–Art Marketing Strategies for a Killer Creative Career.”



Using his own proven marketing method of the “Three R’s” - using the Right Tools to reach the Right Audience with the Right Message, along with a forthright approach, a bold sense of humor and two decades of experience in the advertising industry, Allen aims to inspire artists to take control of their own careers and discard their “anti-commerce” mentalities.



Synopsis:



“Death To The Starving Artist - Art Marketing Strategies for a Killer Creative Career” outlines a comprehensive marketing model for ambitious artists who are ready to reach a wider audience and turn their art hobby into an art career.



Each year, art schools across the country spit countless artists into society who have been trained well at their craft but lack the tactical, strategic knowledge necessary to turn their craft into a sustainable business. Too many artists accept the flawed maxim that art and commerce don't mix. They adopt the antiquated "starving artist" paradigm, which is a lie that only perpetuates self-limiting beliefs.



Contemporary pop artist and marketing expert Nikolas Allen aims to kill this outmoded paradigm once and for all. In “Death To The Starving Artist,” Allen guides readers through his proprietary model of using the Right Tools to reach the Right Audience with the Right Message.



Author Nikolas Allen is a life-long artist. He knows the unique challenges artists face, yet he refuses to coddle fragile egos. The book is jam packed with strategic, practical knowledge, tips, stories, examples and insights written in a fresh, bold voice full of humor, experience and tough love.



With “Death To The Starving Artist - Art Marketing Strategies for a Killer Creative Career,” Nikolas Allen aims to educate, encourage and inspire ambitious artists with ideas, insights, and resources that will empower them to succeed in their creative field.



From a very young age, Allen was captivated by art, spending long hours drawing characters from sci-fi movies, comic books and cartoons. Over the years, his focus shifted to music, filmmaking, graphic design and fine art, while still maintaining the same fervent passion for creative expression. He began imparting his wisdom to fellow artists through a series of art marketing workshops, educational videos, and now to a wider audience with the launch of his new book.



“Art is an essential element in our modern culture, technology has never been more accessible, and business is the foundation that our society is built upon,” says Allen. “My aim is to educate, inspire and empower artists to embrace and employ this potent trifecta to share their brilliance with the world.”



By chronicling his own knowledge and combining his passion for art and marketing, Allen hopes he can inspire other ambitious artists to embrace proven business principles and achieve success with their art.



“I’ve worked for The Man and I’ve worked for myself,” continues Allen. “I’ve pursued my muse and chased my creative dreams every step of the way. And, in my experience, there is no better feeling than earning money doing what you love.”



“Death to the Starving Artist–Art Marketing Strategies for a Killer Creative Career” is available now from Amazon: http://amzn.to/1g6JoAF



Catch up with Nikolas Allen on social media:



http://www.facebook.com/nikolas.allen

http://twitter.com/nikolas_allen



About Nikolas Allen

Nikolas Allen is a Contemporary Pop Artist with a background in advertising, music and video production. He is equally passionate about art and marketing and wrote his first book, "Death To The Starving Artist - Art Marketing Strategies for a Killer Creative Career" to help ambitious artists reach a wider audience. Nikolas has lived in Greece, Africa, Minnesota, Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico and currently resides at the base of a mystical volcano in the far northern reaches of California.