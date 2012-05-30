Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Kilroy Realty Corp are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Kilroy Realty Corp excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Kilroy Realty harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Kilroy Realty’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



Kilroy Realty’s revenue rose from $289.36million in 2008 to $367.13million in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $45.02million to $66.02million.



Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) rose from $15.52 per share in March 2009 to almost $48 per share in early May 2012. However, NYSE:KRC stocks traded in 2008 as high as $55.05 per share and in 2007 as high as $88.68 per share.



The compensation of certain top officials of Kilroy Realty Corp increased from 2009 to 2011. For instance, the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $5.9million in ’09 to over $6.4million in 2011, the COO’s pay increased from over $2.7million in ’09 to over $2.9million in 2011 and the CFO’s compensation rose from over $1.19million in ’09 to over $1.59million in 2011.



