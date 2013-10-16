Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

An investigation for investors in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) over potential wrongdoing by certain officers and directors was announced and current long-term NYSE:KRC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) was announced concerning whether certain Kilroy Realty officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.
Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.
Kilroy Realty Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $264.80 million in 2009 to $254.99 million in 2010 and that its respective Net Income decreased from $36.99 million to $19.71 million.
Then Kilroy Realty Corp reported that its annual Revenue rose to $337.63 million in 2011, respectively $404.91 million in 2012 and that its Net Income grew from $66.02 million in 2011 to $270.91 million in 2012
Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) grew from $15.52 per share in March 2009 to as high as $58.67 per share in May 2013.
On Oct. 15, 2013, NYSE:KRC shares closed at $51.39 per share.
Those who purchased shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Contact:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Trevor Allen
3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423
92108 San Diego
Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554
Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com