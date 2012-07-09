Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Long-Term Stockholder Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Certain Kilroy Realty Corp officers and directors currently face an investigation by a law firm concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:KRC stockholders for agreeing to pay certain top officials at Kilroy Realty Corp excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Kilroy Realty harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Kilroy Realty’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



The compensation of certain top officials of Kilroy Realty Corp increased from 2009 to 2011. For instance, the President and CEO’s compensation rose from over $5.9million in ’09 to over $6.4million in 2011, the COO’s pay increased from over $2.7million in ’09 to over $2.9million in 2011 and the CFO’s compensation rose from over $1.19million in ’09 to over $1.59million in 2011.



