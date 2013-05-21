Kilwa Gateway Eco Hotel Benefits from Road Completion

Bidwell, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Good to See, a new UK based travel website has announced that the delay in the completion of the Dar Es Salaam to Kilwa road, supposedly finished in March 2013 has not stopped the development of the new Kilwa Beach Lodge Hotel, which has become a gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Kilwa Kisiwani and Songo Mnara.



The Kilwa Beach Lodge Hotel juggles the luxuries of modern tourism with the demands of eco-tourism, but as it is situated in what must be one of the most beautiful bays in the world its success is almost a certainty - as long as it guests can get there!



The aims of the hotel are long term - sustainable tourism is an important part of their policy and so the short term temporary delay in the road works will hardly be a deal breaker, as this area of Southern Tanzania looks forward to the benefits that improved access for the worlds tourists will bring.



Since medieval times the area has been an important point on the Africa / Asia trade routes seeing gold and ivory flow out of Africa whilst spices, silver and porcelain flow through.



The ruins are now UNESCO protected and are a salutary reminder of the importance the area once commanded.



And how to get to the site? The island-based ruins are a traditional sailing dhow trip away from the port and English speaking guides will take you there and explain what you are seeing once you have landed.



Kilwa is just one destination that Good To See has highlighted as a destination for 2013 and beyond, although the site is not restricted to long haul, hard core travellers. The Titanic Exhibition in Belfast and the Birmingham Concert Hall have also drawn the attention of this new travel website.



