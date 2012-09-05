Kim Kardashian and Her Life Revolving Around Controversies

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Starting from fashion to T.V shows to blogging, Kim Kardashian cannot be left out of the discussion. Apart from being a famous American socialite, she is also a famous model, television star and a movie actress. But controversies seem to revolve around her and in the year 2007 her private video with boyfriend, singer Raj J was leaked. Although Kim sued Vivid Entertainment for the tape’s ownership but later on the suit was dropped and Kim settled with $5 million compensation. The world witnessed her appearance in the silver screen with ‘Beyond the Break’. ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ was another famous show where she was seen along with her mother, sisters, brothers, stepfather and half-sisters.



In December 2007 Kim Kardashian made her appearance in the cover of the ‘Playboy’ magazine and in the year 2008, Bongo jeans made Kim their face model. She is also the co-owner of the famous fashion boutique called D-A-S-H along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney. Like every famous celebrity Kim Kardashian has her own fashion fragrance launched in the year 2010. She made an appearance as a participant in the seventh season of the famous show ‘Dancing with the Stars’. She gained a lot of media attention following her friendship with another famous celebrity ‘Paris Hilton’. In the year 2010, Kim was again involved in a controversy as she held a cat for a photograph. Her affinity towards fur coats led her to being framed as one of the worst people when it came to animal welfare.



Kim got engaged with Kris Humphries of the New Jersey Nets and got married in the year 2011 in California. But soon they got divorced and Kim visited the court to order Humphries to pay for her expenses. Presently she is engaged with boyfriend Kanye West and the couple seems to be spending a good time together. Like most of the other Hollywood celebrities, Kim does not seem to care about maintaining her diet and loves her curves.



Kim has appeared in numerous editions of 'FHM' and also the proud creator of jewelry line along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. In the year 2010, the Madame Tussauds branch in New York City unveiled the wax figure of Kim Kardashian.



