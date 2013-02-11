Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams Spend a Night out Together, Send Tweets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- A pregnant Kim Kardashian spent a night out with tennis star Serena Williams. The two dined at Nobu in Los Angeles. It seems that Serena Williams either forgot she had plans with Kim Kardashian, or she was just really tired. A twitter conversation between the two illustrated this situation:



"I simply cannot get out of bed," Serena tweeted. Kim saw the tweet and said, "You better! We have dinner tonight!" Kim's motivation got Serena back in the game. She replied, "Getting dressed now!"



The humorous situation was the beginning of a great night. The friends took pictures throughout the night and recapped later on twitter. Referring to a picture of the two that was blurred because of a camera flash, Kim tweeted, "Fun girls night!!! But where's my nose Serena Williams? Lol. Too flashy." It looks like Kim has no nose in the picture, which is truly laughable. Serena replied, "Such a fun night, Love You!"



Not many people know that Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams are friends. Serena Williams is more known for being a tennis star, and Kim Kardashian is best known for the Kim Kardashian tape with Ray J. She is now pregnant with Kanye West's baby. Many wonder if the couple has spoken about the Kim Kardashian tape and how it has affected their relationship. The two must have gotten over it, since they are having a baby together.



