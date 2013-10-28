Kim Kardashian Learns CPR on Her Hit Show with Fun CPR Training

Canoga Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- So what do cardiopulmonary resuscitation and reality television have in common? In the case of Fun CPR Training based in Canoga Park, California, the unlikely link is Kim Kardashian. In May of this year producers of the hit E! Network television show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” contacted Jason Jacobson, the company’s CEO with a fun request he was all too happy to oblige. The Fun CPR Training CEO said recently, “Having a CPR training location in Los Angeles, the request for Kim to come to our main office to tape her television show wasn’t that outlandish, having done classes for shows in the past, however, it was a pleasant surprise. Needless to say, we had a lot of fun. Kim and Scott were absolutely fantastic! They really got into the technique. We do our best to make it a fun CPR class no matter who’s watching.” said Jacobson.



Kardashian specifically chose Fun CPR Training because of the unique format the company provides. Lending itself to enthusiasm, the reality star believed the experience would play well for the reality show that garner’s so much attention worldwide. In preparation for the birth of her child, Kardashian, accompanied by her brother in-law Scott Disick, learned adult, child and infant CPR as well as what to do in case of choking. Jacobson added, “They both enjoyed the class very much and so did I. The chemistry was great and Kim was right, the fun was evident in the episode that aired in August.”



The first of its kind in the United States and now celebrating fourteen years in business, Fun CPR Training has three locations to serve clients. The locations are in Canoga Park and San Francisco, California and New York City, New York. Teaching CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation to restore blood circulation and breathing in a person in cardiac arrest, Fun CPR Training provides certification in first aid, automated defibrillator training and sales in a fun, energetic, and practice filled format. Group or private training is available for individuals, families or offices anywhere in California or New York.



For more information visit http://www.funcpr.com. Photos of Kim Kardashian’s visit to Fun CPR Training can be viewed at http://funcpr.com/blog/. To connect on Facebook and Twitter click on https://www.facebook.com/pages/Fun-CPR-Training/148352155208124 and https://twitter.com/funcprtraining respectively.



Contact

Jason Jacobson

CEO

800-386-2778

Jason@funcpr.com