Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse Features International Speaker, Trainer and Author Kim LaMontagne

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- Kim LaMontagne is an International Speaker, Trainer and Author. She is also a Teacher, and State Trainer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a thought leader on the topic of mental health and a featured speaker at conferences and healthcare organizations. Kim is committed to teaching leaders how to create a "culture of safety" in the workplace that normalizes the conversation about mental health and empowers employees to ask for help without fear of stigma, judgment, or retribution. Using her proprietary methodology, she teaches leaders, "The 4 Pillars of Creating and Sustaining a Mentally Healthy Workplace Culture." As a top-performing corporate professional, Kim feared that speaking openly about her own mental illness and alcohol misuse would tarnish her professional career. She stayed silent because of this. She shares her experience of living "behind a mask" with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and alcohol use to empower others to step forward & ask for help. kim@kimlamontagne.net; www.kimlamontagne.net



Leanne Meier, BSN, RN is the international talk show host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the world of Nursing on VoiceAmerica.com, Health & Wellness for the past 2.5 years. She currently has over 110,000 listeners in 70+ countries. Leanne led a team during a closure of two hospitals and managed information classes, assisted with placement of laid off workers and fought for fair and respectful treatment of employees while working closely with the State of Minnesota Services. Leanne has also served as a trainer for 15 years with Talent Development researching, designing and training specialized programs. Leanne's extensive experience includes 17 years of management experience, teaching staff how to deal with conflict resolution. She also consulted with and mediated conflicts between managers, employees, teams and individuals. Leanne's goal is to be the conduit of nurses' voices of who they are and what they add to the life of every human being on the planet. She is an engaging and sought-after public speaker dedicated to the advancement and well-being of Nurses! leanne@onceanurse.com; www.onceanurse.com https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2685/once-a-nurse-always-a-nurse



