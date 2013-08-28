Kim Welsman's New Book "Going Back: Book 3 - from the Alien Encounters Series" Has Been Released

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Bizarre creatures, drug-enhanced government agents and secret libraries are all part of the world in the Alien Encounter series. The third book, released at the beginning of August, has the Major-General of the Psy-Ops program, hunting for the group responsible for an attempt on the Queen’s life.



“The same fear of rising smoke and flames irritated my stomach. I hesitated. Then a zyloftin cascade filled my senses. I became hyperaware of my surroundings”. Lyrissa Donaldson.



The first book in the series, released earlier this year, has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Amazon.com. Continuing the series, with its powerful blend of science fiction and fantasy, Welsman is converting new readers to the genres.



All three books are available through her website, http://www.kimwelsman.ca or at Amazon.com for Kindle or other e-readers.



“If you like GREAT stories and writing – this is the book for you.” – Karen O’Sullivan, Amazon.com review of Book One



Living in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Kim Welsman is one of Canada’s rising stars of speculative fiction. Following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen and woman like Charles de Lint, Margaret Atwood and A.E. Van Vogt, Welsman is bringing Canadian speculative fiction to new heights and new worlds with a style and vision that is all her own.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kim Welsman via email at [writer@kimwelsman.ca]



Contact Kim Welsman

Email [writer@kimwelsman.ca]

Website http://www.kimwelsman.ca/