Kimi Raikkonen Back to Ferrari in 2014; Support Him with Fan Fashion

Nuenen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- A golden opportunity is present for Kimi Raikkonen fans to support him, as he is going back to Ferrari in 2014. In fact, his fans, along with Fan Fashion, can now gear up in full spirit to support him. This online F1 merchandiser is offering fans the latest driver merchandise.



News about Kimi Raikkonen stated, “Ahead of the new season, indeed, the beginning of the new era, fans and F1 insiders alike were intrigued by a number of issues relating to Kimi and Ferrari.” That’s more than enough for fans to gear up for the upcoming F1 in 2014.



At Fan Fashion, they understand the emotions built between F1 drivers and their fans. One can easily get the products of his/her choice at Fan Fashion to support his/her hero. In fact, the driver merchandise at Fan Fashion stocks all Kimi Raikkonen’s T-shirts, sunglasses, caps and other products; all readily available for worldwide shipping.



This store showcases all sorts of accessories for all age groups. Whether it’s male, female or kid’s products, merchandise by renowned brands like Ferrari, Mercedes AMG, Renault, McLaren and many more are available for all. These accessories not only enhance the experience while watching a race, they also boost the driver’s morale.



Fan Fashion makes shopping easy and convenient for its customers. This online store provides secure payment options such as credit card, Pay Pal or bank transfer.



About fanfashion.eu

FanFashion.eu is an online store that looks forward to providing its customer with the best motorsport merchandise and apparel at the cheapest possible prices. The company does its business all over Europe and has been functioning excellently. The company deals in merchandise and apparel from all the racing teams from MotoGP, Formula 1, WRC and WTCC.



For more information visit http://www.fanfashion.eu/Kimi-Raikkonen/c-1-169/.