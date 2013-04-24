Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care Announces Plans to Open a State of the Art Facility in Woodbridge, NJ

Iselin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care, a brand new, after-hours pediatric urgent care center, has just announced that construction has begun on its facility. The After-Hours Pediatric Urgent Care Center, which will be located right behind Woodbridge Mall near Route 1 and Route 9 at 530 Green St. in Woodbridge, New Jersey, will be the first of its kind in the area. The facility is scheduled to open by mid-June of 2013.



Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care looks forward to serving children from the surrounding towns, including: Edison, Iselin, Perth Amboy, Colonia, Metuchen, Rahway, Carteret, Clark, New Brunswick, Linden, Piscataway and South Plainfield. This facility is the first of many that are scheduled to open throughout New Jersey in the near future.



Many times, children require medical attention in the evening, long after their own pediatricians’ offices have closed for the day. Whether it be a broken arm or a high fever, Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care provides for parents that want quality medical care for their children, a solution of shorter wait times and lower co-pays than the emergency room. By offering both evening and weekend hours, Kinder Pediatric hopes to provide not only outstanding care for its young patients, but also invaluable peace of mind for parents.



Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care is positioned to work in conjunction with children’s primary care physicians. As the center’s administrator wrote in a letter that was sent to neighboring area pediatricians, Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care hopes they think of the new after-hours center as its partner, as well as an alternative to the current emergency room options for their parents.



Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care’s weekday hours will be 4:00pm to 11:00pm and weekends from 11:00am to 10:00pm. The facility will be staffed daily with a board certified, ER-trained pediatrician, x-ray technician, lab technician and medical assistant.



About Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care

Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care is a neighborhood, after-hours, urgent care center. The center’s dedicated staff of board-certified pediatricians have ER experience and are focused on providing the highest level of medical care to patients from newborns to 21 years of age. All of Kinder Pediatric Urgent Cares’ state-of-the-art, walk-in clinics are equipped with an on-site stat laboratory and high-speed digital x-ray equipment. Kinder Pediatric center’s evening and weekend hours provide parents with the flexibility and convenience of taking their children to a medical facility for urgent, non-life-threatening medical care. Children faced with an emergent, life-threatening condition should be immediately rushed to the emergency room. For more information, please visit www.kinderpeds.com