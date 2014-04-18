Kindergarten Education Being Focused Upon by Government

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Kindergarten education does not have a long history in Saudi Arabia as compared to the public education system. As a result, the state of pre-primary education in Saudi Arabia is relatively less developed when compared to the developed nations of the world. According to a new report by RNCOS, “Saudi Arabia Education Forecast to 2017”, the above scenario is fast changing. The Ministry of Education is considering making kindergarten education as an integral part of the education in the kingdom by giving equal learning opportunities & support systems and providing kindergarten education for all students.



According to our report, the government and the private players are investing heavily to provide quality education at the foundation level. The Ministry of education is considering increasing the enrollment of children in kindergartens and institutions that would improve their performance. Moreover, they are also creating awareness among people to send their children to the kindergarten school. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has taken an initiative aimed at expansion of kindergarten schools to accommodate 50% of children for which nearly 300 kindergartens were opened in 2012 and more than 700 schools were to be opened in 2013.



The report “Saudi Arabia Education Forecast to 2017”, provides an in-depth and rational analysis of the education sector in Saudi Arabia. It provides a detailed overview of the educational model in the country. It has also provided detailed market forecast of schools, students, academic & administrative staff till 2016-17 for all the educational levels i.e. kindergarten, general education, technical education and higher education. Additionally, the report covers market forecasts of schools, students, academic &administrative staff till 2016-17 for special education. The report also sheds light on the adult education, e-learning market and distance education segments to provide a complete understanding of the education sector. Major drivers along with an overview of the regulatory environment prevailing in the education sector of the country have also been provided in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM637.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.