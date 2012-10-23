Kindle Book Release: Repair Your Credit and Increase Your Score Fast: Aggressive Techniques to Repair Your Own Credit

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Repair your Credit and Increase Your Score Fast: Aggressive Techniques to Repair Your Own Credit Fast by Tina Willer is a book that will equip you with what you need in order to repair your credit and increase your credit score the quickest way possible. Creditors use credit-reporting agencies in order to acquire necessary information on the individual applying for credit. The three major credit-reporting agencies are Equifax, Experian and Trans Union. These credit bureaus hold no legal power over you. They simply collect and dispense information. The accuracy of the debt information they have on individuals is not important to these agencies and not always accurate. Because there are so many errors in the files, Federal Laws are in your favor and not in the favor of the Credit Bureaus.



The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), states that all Federal Laws are in the consumers favor. This means you have the advantage. In general, one part of this law states that when you dispute any information contained on your credit file, the Credit Bureau must verify the accuracy of the information with the creditor who reported the information within 30 days. If they are unable to verify the information within 30 days, it must be removed. Congress passes The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) because they felt we all deserve a second chance. This act gives you the right to correct, update, amend and tell your side of what happened to your credit history. These laws do not work though unless you initiate and use them.



Repair your Credit and Increase Your Score Fast: Aggressive Techniques to Repair Your Own Credit Fast by Tina Willer will give you what you need to drastically improve your credit and increase your credit score. The best part is you do it on your own without wasting or spending money on lawyers. Improve your credit and increase your credit score by using the principles in this new book on Credit Repair by Tina Willer.



This book is available in English through Amazon Kindle. To learn more about Credit Repair and Improving your Credit Score and to download this book, please visit http://tinyurl.com/8ch6ej9.



Credit Repair to Increase your Credit Score Fast



You will be able to download this book for FREE during a promotion from October 27 thru October 31, 2012 at http://tinyurl.com/8ch6ej9 .



