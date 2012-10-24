Kindle Book Release - Shilajit: The Fountain of Youth Healing Mineral

Willow Springs, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Shilajit: The Fountain of Youth Healing Mineral by Tina Willer explains the properties and uses of a little know naturally occurring mineral compound named Shilajit.



In 1960 Doctor Jan Hoffman author of “Hunza, Fifteen Secrets Of The Worlds Healthiest And Oldest Living People” was persuaded to visit the Hunza people by the United States geriatric society to conduct a study of the health and longevity of these isolated tribal people. What he found was nothing short of a “fountain of youth” there in the Pakistan Hunza valley where shilajit flowed abundantly.



The word Shilajit has its origins in the Sanskrit language, which essentially means exuding from the rocks. In summers, due to the heat of sun, Shilajit oozes from the rocks of the Himalaya Mountains and down into the Hunza Valley in Pakistan. Shilajit contains more than eighty-five minerals, all present in ionic form. It usually comes in blackish brown to pale brown color, is slimy to touch, soft in texture, pure as well quite heavy. Shilajit is known to have exceptional healing properties.



The Hunza Valley where Shilajit was abundant was one of the closest communities anyone has ever found to a "fountain of youth", with many Hunza people living well beyond 100 years old, in great health. It was claimed that one of the reasons for the longevity of the Hunza people was due to the Shilajit in their water. The Hunza people were known as "some of the healthiest and oldest living people in the world".



Shilajit is often compared to amaretto or nectar from God in India. It is well known for providing youthfulness to mankind for an entire lifetime. It is used for alternative healing, as a mineral supplement, holistic medicine, is great for weight loss and is used in Ayurveda natural remedies.



This book explains the compound Shilajit. It also gives you 17 simple Longevity Secrets of the Hunza people.



