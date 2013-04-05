Kindle Book Store Drops Price on American Rest Stop to 99 Cents

Taos, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- The new kindle book, American Rest Stop by The Unknown Screenwriter has just had its price drop to ninety-nine cents in Amazon’s kindle book store.



Over 17,000 murders have occurred at American Rest Stops since the early 1970s. 97% of those murders remain unsolved. To help her find the killer that murdered her family at a New Mexico rest area nearly a year earlier, a soccer mom cons a man suffering from dissociative fugue into believing that he is her husband and together, they continue her search for the rest stop murderer.



American Rest Stop is Jaws meets SE7EN meets The Hitcher but without the shark and an uplifting ending. More thriller than horror, it’s a fast and furious read but a horror movie for mommies.



In a recent interview with The Unknown Screenwriter, he was asked, “Why the price drop?”



“Well the kindle book recently became an underground cult classic in the torrent world. Lots of torrent sites giving it away for free now so I wanted to drop the price as low as I could to get it into as many kindle book readers as possible.”



Adapted from one of his screenplays, The Unknown Screenwriter spent two years researching the original story. “When I started telling people about the screenplay, I was amazed at how everyone had their very own rest stop horror story. The feedback on the kindle book has been pretty good. Even the people that didn’t like the kindle book that much, said they’d never pull into another rest stop ever again.”



About American Rest Stop

Originally written as a spec screenplay, American Rest Stop has been sold and optioned more than a couple of times but due to the economic meltdown, it became a risky project for those involved and the rights eventually reverted back to The Unknown Screenwriter who turned around and decided it was time to learn how to write a novel. Although American Rest Stop is too short to be a traditional novel, it packs a powerful punch. A fast and furious read, full of twists and turns to keep the reader turning the page.



One reviewer said American Rest Stop reminded her of a cross between Stephen King and Elmore Leonard. When asked about that comparison, The Unknown Screenwriter replied, “Two of my favorite authors… Undoubtedly the best compliment I could ever have hoped to get.”



For more information about this kindle book, simply visit the kindle book store on Amazon at: http://www.amazon.com/American-Rest-Stop-ebook/dp/B00BC0JD78



