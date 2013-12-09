Kindle Fire Christmas Deals, Kindle Fire HDX Christmas Sales, Info and Review at ThankShopping.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- ThankShopping.com, a website dedicated in recommending Christmas gifts for all ages during this holiday season, has recently added the popular tablet Kindle Fire HDX. Arguably the best tablet ever released by Kindle, one of the pioneers of tablets, the Kindle Fire HDX has many innovative aspects especially the ‘Mayday’ customer support feature which has been praised by both users and tech critics alike.



Price and info of Kindle Fire HDX can now be viewed on the site ThankShopping.com along with its full review highlighting the tablet’s pros and cons.



The media spokesperson of ThankShopping.com stated, “Definitely one of the best gifts for Christmas this year is the Kindle Fire HDX. The major reason being it is suitable for all ages and is very competitively priced. Many leading manufacturers are surprised that Kindle has come up with a tablet with optimum technical specifications at such a low price range. The tablet comes in two screen sizes 7” and 8.9”, both offering a superior visual quality called as ‘HDX’, as the company puts it ‘beyond HD’.”



The spokesperson further advised all interested individuals to be attentive of any Christmas Deals or Christmas Sales such that they can take advantage of the holiday discounts.



The price check of Kindle Fire HDX, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1, can be viewed directly from ThankShopping.com as well.



“The ‘Mayday’ support is revolutionary not as a feature in tablets only but as a comprehensive on-device 24/7 technical support in any consumer electronic. A simple tap on the Mayday icon instantly connects the user to the customer support enabling them to offer a solution immediately without any unnecessary delays or lengthy phone calls. It will be interesting to see if such an option will be available on other devices in the near future, as for now Kindle Fire HDX is the only one offering this special service”, concluded the spokesperson of ThankShopping.com.



More information, price check and full complete review of Kindle Fire HDX, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1, by ThankShopping.com can be viewed on the site.



About ThankShopping.com

ThankShopping.com is a website that provides recommendations on Christmas gifts and reviews of numerous popular gadgets and consumer electronics. The website offers recommendations based on the projected demand of the products during these holidays.



ThankShopping.com has also reviewed all of their recommendations, providing an insightful analysis of each item and mentioning its pros and cons. The price check of every item on Amazon.com is directly available in the reviews. The website recently suggested the Kindle Fire HDX, http://www.thankshopping.com/tablet1, as a Christmas gift for all ages.



Media Contact: info@thankshopping.com