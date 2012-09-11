Kindle Fire HD: Amazon Launches New Range of Kindles

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- After an enormous success of Amazon Kindle and Amazon Kindle Fire, Amazon has launched a 7-inch Kindle Fire HD and an 8.9 inch Kindle Fire HD has 1920 by 1200 resolution at 254 pixels per inch, which is outstanding. Another Kindle HD which is more of a high end Kindle having the 4G LTE connectivity. An updated Kindle Fire and a Paperwhite e-reader.



When it comes to HD displays, great resolution is just the start. Unlike many other tablets, Kindle Fire HD also delivers rich color and deep contrast from every angle, with an advanced polarizing filter and custom anti-glare technology.



All three newly released models come equipped with different features and specs. The 8.9-inch Kindle and Kindle HD 4G LTE has the same 1,920×1,200-pixel HD resolution with an OMAP 4470 processor that company claimed is much faster than Nvidia’s Tegra 3 quad core chipset made by Texas Instruments. The new 7-inch Kindle HD has a 1,280×800-pixel resolution and a Texas Instruments OMAP 4460 processor, a front facing HD camera and a Dolby Digital Plus Speaker, It is also said to have the best wifi connectivity ever for tablets.



This recent launch of Amazon Kindle Fire HD poses a serious threat to Google Nexus 7 which costs $199 and the famous iPads. Those who are regular readers and want to be entertained at the same time would prefer Kindle Fire HD, provided its much needed features and affordable price. The detailed specs can be found here at ApplenMicro.



You can order from here. Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9" LTE, Kindle Fire HD 7", or Kindle Fire HD 8.9"



