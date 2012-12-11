Kindle Fire HD and Nook Prices Christmas Discount over 50 $ OFF

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Christmas discounts are sometimes even more significant than those on Black Friday or Cyber Monday when it comes to electronics. For Christmas, both Amazon and Barnes & Noble have slashed Kindle and Nook prices.



Searching for the perfect (useful and affordable) gift isn’t easy, but when it comes to Christmas, there are discounts that will help you buy a device for your friends or family. For the most part, e-Readers make for a great gift and this Christmas, Amazon and Barnes & Noble decided it’s discount time for Kindle and Nook.



Nook Simple Touch and Kindle Fire HD are some of the most sought-after devices, and if you don’t own one of these by now, maybe it’s time to take advantage of discounts that go as high as $50 (Amazon) and $20 (Barnes & Noble). Reviews for Nook Simple Touch and Kindle Fire HD will help you make up your mind which of these e-ink screen gadgets will meet your expectations best.



While Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9 offers the full experience of a tablet, Nook Simple Touch is essentially an e-reader.Today only, save $50 on Kindle Fire HD 8.9". Enter promotional code FIREHD89 at checkout here.



Remember than Nook Simple Touch is smaller than the Kindle Fire, but that does impact the size of the e-ink display. At 6.5 x 5 x 0.47 inches and 7.48 ounces in weight, Nook Simple Touch is a good e-reader, but that’s pretty much all. The Christmas discount does make the device for appealing if all you’re looking only for a way to read ebooks in 16 levels of gray. Barnes & Noble slashed the price for Nook with $20, so it now sells for $79.



The comparison between Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Nook Simple Touch is obviously in favor of the first. Sure, the price for Kindle Fire HD (even after the Christmas discount) isn’t as appealing as the $79 Nook, but it is however a significant discount of $50. And if you’re looking for a budget-friendly and capable tablet buying Amazon Kindle Fire HD for $249 (the 16 GB version).



Remember the very appealing Christmas discounts for Kindle and Nook are available only today, December 10, 2012.