Kindle Paperwhite 3G Best Buy Deals & Year-End Special Offers and Price Comparison Released via Find My Price

According to editors at Find My Price, the e-book reader is different from the previous versions because the screen quality is much better.



The built-in light renders the display of the reading device as white as paper, as the name itself suggests. The resolution and the contrast of the screen have been greatly improved so that users can easily read texts even in bright sun.



According to the company, the free 3G wireless embedded in Kindle Paperwhite is another component that differentiates the current model from the previous ones. The option enables readers to download books from Amazon or other online retailers. However, the wide range of fonts and the numerous options are only available for books downloaded from Amazon.



Reviewers at Find My Price have reached the conclusion that $199.00 for Kindle Paperwhite 3G is a reasonable price considering the long lasting battery and the great storage capacity of the e-book reader.



Users do not need to carry any accessories with them as the device will last up to 8 weeks without being recharged. Amazon estimates that Kindle can store around 1,100 books giving book-lovers the possibility to take their libraries with them wherever they may go.



