Kindle Publishing Secrets from a Pro - How to Kindle Self Publish Without Losing Your Mind

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The time is now for you to self publish that kick ass book inside of you. No agent? No problem. No publication experience? No problem. In “Kindle Publishing Made (Stupidly) Easy,” Michael Rogan explains the world of self publishing on the Kindle, and how you can cash in on Amazon’s new crown jewel.



[Building a Hardcore Fan Base]



Kindle book publishing has rocked the publishing universe. Now anybody, with a good book, or hardcore fans of a bad book, can publish it faster and push it farther than ever before.



Step one, pimp your book. Step two, pimp it harder. Rogan says, “your biggest weapon is a passionate fan base.” Establish one by creating a blog, joining a couple of forums, create an email newsletter, tweet, tweet, and make a Facebook fan page.



In short, if you do not make some noise about your own book, no one else will either.



[7 Deadly Sins of Kindle Publishing]



One screw up self-publishers make is looking…well self-published. Rogan tells you how to make your book look just like Steven King’s bestseller. He also gives you the top seven mistakes newbies make when self publishing on the Kindle.



The top three he mentions are: price cheap and build from there, don’t forget the foreign market, and don’t skip over key words.



[Kick Ass Reviews and Kick Ass Book Launches]



Reviews are still important, especially in the Amazon universe. Get five reviews to build up cred. Pluck those awesome fans from your Facebook page, and let them say how great your book is.



Once all of your ducks are in a row, get ready for the best book launch ever! Here’s where all of the chickens come home to roost. Email the list that you have built and entice them with a free promo. Let your Facebook fans know that it is go time and ask them to tell all of their friends.



Kindle Publishing makes self-publishing faster and easier than ever. “Kindle Publishing Made (Stupidly) Easy,” is the quick read that will make your book a number one seller.