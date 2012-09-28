EZ Kindle Publishing Launches Webinar on Quick Kindle Book Publication

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular e-reader in the world, which is also most-wished and most-gifted product on Amazon. What more, Amazon has sold millions of e-books up to the date. The margin between Kindle e-books and hardcover books has now amplified to 3-1, which is quite amazing.



The manager of EZ Kindle Publishing says, “For over a year Amazon Kindle has dominated the book industry that now more kindle books are purchased on Amazon than all other books combined.” Every day, the library gets increasing and updating. He further adds, “Amazon Kindle has made it possible for individuals to deliver their written content to market so easily and this is causing traditional domination of big publishing houses to crumble.”



Keeping this in mind, EZ Kindle Publishing has launched a webinar to teach authors and writers how to self publish a book on Amazon. However, self-publishing on Amazon is not an easy task but the webinar is intended to make it simple and easy for beginners to quickly self publish on Amazon without any hiccups.



The webinar is entitled as “Learn how to quickly and easily publish your Kindle Book,” which will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2012, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST. Anyone, who want to sell books on Amazon or publish on Amazon can really take full advantage of this webinar, which is free of cost.



The webinar is planned to give away valuable information on how to publish an ebook and covers the following topics:

Content creation ideas

Creating a clear goal for your Kindle Book

How to structure and format your book

Setting up your Amazon Kindle Account

How to upload your Kindle Book into Amazon

Amazon’s different royalty models explained

What happens when you press “Publish”

How to drive droves of people to your self-publish book

A simple secret about building your own community

How to get published on ITunes, Barnes n Noble etc.



Participation in the live webinars will give you the opportunity to join 30-Day Challenge to publish your ebook on Amazon Kindle within 30 days. Furthermore, there will be weekly calls and Live Q&A sessions to address any additional questions or concerns.



To register for the webinar and for more information, please visit http://www.ezkindlepublishing.com/webinar.