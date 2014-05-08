Kindle Readers Are Falling in Love with New Teen Romance Novel by Bethany Jane Speight

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- "Pete" and Katie, two UK-based Amazon Verified Teen Customers, are head over heels with the recently published book by first-time teen romance writer, 17-year-old, Bethany Jane Speight.



The book is already a popular book on Amazon after a few weeks of it being published. Author Bethany, told by here English Teacher she would not achieve anything, much literary greatness, is now a celebrated new Amazon.com bestseller author.



The 137-page book is now becoming an Amazon Bestseller.



‘It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition]’ tells the tale of Lily, who has been in love with her brother’s best friend since she kissed him at her first college party. Now with him in his last year at college, she can’t help but want things to happen, but one drunken night Calloway confesses that he wants to go on a date with her.



She has just agreed to get him off her back. However, one date leads to another and another. As her life is going perfectly, an old nightmare comes back into her life, which could make everything come crashing down. Can Calloway stay with her through that or will it tear their love apart.



“I loved this book (‘It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition]’)! It is the perfect read for any teenager or well anyone really. It grips you in straight from the start, and I fell in love with the characters straight away. Loved the storyline and would put this book with some of the big (name romance) authors’ books I love any day. Can't wait to read some more of your books Beth,” said a love smitten "Pete."



Katie, who also expressed her love for Bethany’s creative child, ‘It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition]’, added: “I loved this book. The perfect teen novel. (I) can't believe you’re only 17. I would highly recommend this book to any teenage girl who is looking for a good romantic read.”



Kate closed by asking: “When's the next one being published?”



That is a question only Bethany can answer. Another book is not her main concern right now. “For now, I am just basking in the glow of stardom… being an overnight celebrated teen romance writer doesn’t happen every day. Now, I am just reflecting how I was able to prove my English Teacher wrong,” said Bethany.



Some of the other reviews ‘It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition]’ now enjoys also comes from K. S. M. Nelson "cheekydoll04", and Frankie Lou.



“It was a good read… love the stories between a best friend's sister or brother,” said Nelson,



Frankie Lou, on the other hand, said the book provides an amazing read. “The book was great; your attention to detail is fantastic. I loved the characters so relatable. I am a defiant fan and can't wait to read more of your work. As your work has inspired me to start writing again,” noted Frankie Lou.



Bringing up the rear, Beth Merryweather, has one simple comment for ‘It's Right in Front of You [Kindle Edition]’: “Perfecto!”



Beth, who is very fond of Bethany, further explained how she loved the relatable characters and varying situations the book present to the reader. “It is a great story and a good teen romance for anyone into those kinda books - give it a go,” she added.



People that would like to read some free chapters of "It's right in Front Of You" by Bethany, can do by visiting: http://www.amazon.co.uk/Right-Front-Bethany-Jane-Speight-ebook/dp/B00J9OTXV0/



About Bethany Jane Speight

Bethany Jane Speight is 17 year old girl whose just finished her first book 'It's right in front of you'.This book is a romance book, for all ages.