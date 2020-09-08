Kindness Transforms with Stephen Gould on Voice America's Business Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- As Managing Director of Everards Brewery a 6th generation family company in the UK, Stephen Gould (a non-family Director) and team have been delivering an incredible Everards family values driven legacy that deserves international recognition. As an integral part of their beautiful new office and craft brewery complex – Everards Meadows, thousands of local people in Leicestershire are now enjoying the freedom of walking, cycling, a picnic, café, bike hire and cycle trails courtesy of 70 acres of private land transformed into an area of public recreation and environmental biodiversity. Together with their many tenants and employees they have also been collectively navigating the challenges of Covid through kindness, common purpose and innovation. Chris has known Steven as a friend and client for over 20 years greatly admiring his progressive leadership, industry impact and the approach of the Everards family. In 2019, Stephen amongst many accolades was recognised as one of the 50 leading lights in Kindness and Leadership in the UK. He was also awarded Outstanding Alumnus of The University of Oxford's Advanced Management and Leadership Programme. Join us as we explore how kindness combined with leadership can truly bring large communities closer together to deliver impressive transformational value.



Broadcasting Friday September 11th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern), The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing culture and people performance provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen in http://voiceamericabusiness.com to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or mailto:tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper helps organizations to elevate the performance of their business, leaders, teams whilst building highly engaged workforces. He is a business mentor, consultant, facilitator, speaker and author working across insurance, financial services, hospitality and education sectors through his brand Chris Cooper – Business Elevation. Chris also speaks about his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether you Feel Like It or Not) co-written with Dr Stephen Levinson, published by Perigee (Penguin Random House (New York). Chris has worked for major global branded businesses including Mars Inc as well as Director level for a major bar and restaurant business. He sold his share of his first successful entrepreneurial business to follow a passion for helping organizations to release more of the potential of their workforce. His areas of expertise include Business Elevation, Business Engagement, Leadership, Talent Development, High Performing Teams, Coaching, Mentoring, Facilitating, Entrepreneurship, Podcasting and How to Get Things Done. For more information on Chris http://www.chriscooper.co.uk



