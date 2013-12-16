KineMedics Partners with ActiveCARE Physio Clinics to Open Satellite Locations

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- KineMedics announced today that they have partnered with the ActiveCARE Physio Group of clinics to open several satellite KineMedics locations across Ottawa, in order to offer better service to patients in outlying neighbourhoods.



At the same time as forging this new partnership with ActiveCARE Physio, KineMedics is consolidating its other Ottawa operations into a new, 8,000 square foot location at 250 City Centre Drive, in LeBreton Flats. While the LeBreton Flats location brings all of KineMedics’ services under one roof, the satellite locations will enable KineMedics to continue to help patients close to their homes or offices.



“Our new KineMedics location in LeBreton Flats will enable us to better stock product and streamline our services, and our satellite offices at ActiveCARE Physio locations will help us ensure that patients are still able to receive the great care they deserve, right in their neighbourhoods,” said Mark Simonson, CEO of KineMedics.



The new, main facility offers a larger, patient-friendly space; expanded on-site warehouse facilities for more inventory and service offerings; larger administrative offices and meeting rooms; and free customer parking with reserved spots for patients. Those patients who cannot make it to LeBreton Flats will still be able to pick up KineMedics products; book appointments with KineMedics staff for fittings; and attend consultations on orthopaedic bracing, rehabilitation, and post-operative equipment at their local ActiveCARE Physio clinics, in:



Barrhaven: 3500 Fallowfield Road, Ottawa, Ontario

Kanata : 1108 Klondike Road, Ottawa, Ontario

Orleans: 210 Centrum Boulevard, Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa East: 585 Montreal Road, Ottawa, Ontario



“We believe this partnership with KineMedics will help us to offer even more needed services to our community,” said Matthew Claxton (Physiotherapist/Clinic Owner) ActiveCARE. “We are excited to welcome KineMedics to our ActiveCARE Physio clinics as they launch their satellite locations.”



“It’s a partnership that will offer patients more care and service options, no matter what part of the city they frequent,” said Simonson.



For a full list of satellite location operations and mobile services, please visit kinemedics.com. To book an appointment for a patient, please call 613-686-4557.