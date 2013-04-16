Kinesiology Tape Recently Launched by the SCHUPP Company Activates the Body to Heal Itself

Dornstetten, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- The family-owned Schupp GmbH and Co. KG company has just developed and launched a new type of kinesiology tape that is different from conventional tapes in very significant way: it works by stimulating the body to regenerate itself. Patients who are “Taped by SCHUPP” typically notice a significant improvement in their symptoms, and without the need to take potent drugs. Doctors and physiotherapists can use the new kinesiology tape to treat discomfort or joint pain naturally, as well as in alternative medicine therapy.



The new Kinesio Tape by SCHUPP works by stabilizing the joints while also stimulating the body to heal itself. Specific receptors located in the skin become sensitized by where the tape is applied, which in turn encourages the healing process. While the product was being developed, the Schupp family noticed that the kinesiology tapes are very well tolerated by patients. Made from 100 percent cotton, the strips feel very good on the skin, and the acrylic adhesive that is used on the tape is made from a skin-friendly material called polyacrylate.



Another advantage of the new Schupp tape is its ability to be used under water. Even showers are possible with the new Kinesio Tape. While other tapes typically fall off relatively quickly when they get wet, the Schupp company’s new Kinesio Tape holds firmly to the skin. For best results, before applying the Kinesio Tape, the skin should be largely dry and free of lotion or oils.



The chiropractor and kinesiologist Dr. Kenzo Kase developed the kinesiology method about 25 years ago in Japan. At international sporting championships and the Olympics, top athletes used his Kinesio tapes and other treatments. Dr. Kase noted that due to the impact of their energy (Feng Shui), the tape should always be tapered around the edges to avoid sharp corners.



In order to achieve the best results, the skin should not be irritated by intense sun exposure or shaving before the tape strips are glued. Skin that is quite hairy should also be shaved a bit in advance before applying the tape. For the Kinesio taping to cause the desired cure rate, the tape must be warm or its adhesive should be rubbed. After only half an hour, the patient can shower without the Kinesio Tape coming off.



Although this type of tape is traditionally skin-colored, the Schupp Company offers an assortment of four modern colors for its new Kinesio Tape: red, blue, black, and skin-colored. Each of the colored tapes has a different effect on the person who is wearing it; for example, the blue and black Kinesio tapes are relaxing to the muscles and the red tape helps to tone the muscles. The skin-colored tapes are specially designed for use on the face. More information about the new tapes can be found at local dealers, and on the Schupp company’s website.



The Schupp GmbH and Co. KG company places a great emphasis on quality, naturalness and sustainability. It uses tried and tested methods as well as modern approaches. The company’s products, including the Kinesio Tape, are already being used successfully by physical therapists and doctors in their daily treatments.



About Schupp GmbH and Co. KG

The Schupp GmbH and Co. KG is a traditional German company that manufactures quality products for physiotherapy, fitness and wellness. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dornstetten, in the black forest region of Germany. For more information, please visit Schupp Shop or http://schupp.eu



