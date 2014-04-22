Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Kinetics Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Kinetics Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Kinetics Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Kinetics Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Kinetics Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Kinetics Ltd. (Kinetics) is a developer, manufacturer, marketer and supplier of systems and components for military platforms including wheeled and tracked armored fighting vehicles (AFV), tactical vehicles, mobile and stationary shelters, tents, rocket launchers, aircraft and helicopters. The company's product lines include life support systems (LSS), NBC defense / CBRN defense protection and detection, heating ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC / ECS), auxiliary power units (APU Defense), special hydraulic and fluid power systems and pneumatic components for aircraft. Its service offerings comprise early stage requirement analysis and support, design reviews, design freeze and configuration control, prototypes production and evaluation, pre-series production and qualification, user trials support, full scale series production, integrated logistics support (ILS), long term spare parts supply and in-country / in field after market customer support. The company operates manufacturing and marketing facilities in Israel and the US. Kinetics operates as a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.



Companies Mentioned



Kinetics Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153027/kinetics-ltd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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