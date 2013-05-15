King Albert Park Mixed Development Will Be Launched in Late May

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The upcoming King Albert Park – KAP Residences is definitely another exciting project to anticipate in the city of Singapore. As a rare freehold mixed development in the popular District 21, King Albert Park Residences spells nothing but the ultimate convenience of living with everything that matters right at the doorstep.



Set at the former place of McDonald’s at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Clementi Road, King Albert Park Residences comprises luxury residences and commercial units that feature F&B shops, restaurants, supermarket, and retail shops, all brought within the iconic architecture that adds to its perfection. With everything a doorstep away, altogether with the exclusive facilities such as gymnasium and swimming pool, the pleasure of shopping, dining, relaxing, and even working can be experienced without even leaving home.



When feeling like going out, residents of KAP Residences can stroll along the Bukit Timah Road for eateries, enjoy a shopping experience at the nearby Bukit Timah Shopping Center, or head down to the nearby nature reserves for some mind relaxation. Traveling to the other parts of the city is not to worry about since the KAP Residences is well connected via major expressways and the stone’s throw away King Albert Park MRT Station. Either inside or outside home, King Albert Park Residences surely invites amazements.



Also note that the high human traffic and surrounding private residences are highly beneficial especially for the commercial units. For either own stay or investment, King Albert Park Residences is surely a perfect choice, where the best of convenience is brought right to the tip of the fingers.



The ultimate convenience of staying in KAP Residences, a mixed development, is always unbeatable. As a comprisal of 142 residential units and 108 commercial units that include F&B shops, restaurants, supermarket, and retail shops, King Albert Park Residences makes it possible to rest, shop, dine, and even work without even hitting the road. All these are complemented with the peace of mind of owning a valuable mixed development property that always makes a perfect investment.



Besides the amazing convenience served through the commercial units within the project, the best of convenience also awaits outside. For shopping, residents of KAP Residences can get to the nearby malls like Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World, or Bukit Timah Plaza. Residents can also chill out and dine at some cafes and famous eateries along Bukit Timah Road, or enjoy the tranquility of nature in the nearby nature reserves like Rail Corridor, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and Bukit Batok



When it comes to traveling, King Albert Park Residences is surely not a letdown. For those who prefer public transportations, the King Albert Park MRT Station can be reached within less than 6 minutes of walk, connecting the residents KAP Residence to many prime spots in Singapore. Those with private vehicles are well connected via nearby major roads like Duneard Road and Bukit Timah Road and also major expressways like Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).



King Albert Park Residences is a perfect home for those who long for balance in life. Whether on weekends or after a long day or work, residents can relax with some exclusive facilities that include gymnasium, swimming pool, pool deck, and BBQ area—all provided to serve the best stay-at-home moments for the residents of KAP Residences. For some natural refreshment, residents can take a 10-minute drive to the Botanic Garden nearby to soak in the beauty and tranquility of nature.



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located near King Albert Park Residences (KAP): Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Methodist Girls’ School, Anglo Chinese Secondary School, Nanyang Girls’ School, Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), Canadian International School, Swiss School, Hollandse and Deutsche Europaische Schule Singapore.



Being a rare freehold development in a prime area, KAP Residences becomes a valuable investment when other projects are usually of 99-year leasehold. It is also a convenient mixed development with high human traffic and private residential properties surrounding, making it a very promising investment for either commercial or residential units. All these, together with amenities and established schools in vicinity, surely offer a good rental demand and high return yield for its investors.



