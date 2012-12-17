King Aminpour, a San Diego Attorney, Purchases Local Billboard Deemed to Be Offensive by Many

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- King Aminpour, a San Diego-area attorney from King Aminpour and Associates, recently purchased and changed a local billboard that had featured an ad that many residents found to be offensive.



Earlier this month, a millionaire who was looking for a “Latina girlfriend for Christmas” purchased the billboard. The local reaction to the billboard’s announcement was overwhelmingly negative. Many women throughout the San Diego area found the man’s wish to be sexist and disrespectful to both the female and Latina communities.



After learning of the uproar and what the billboard said, Aminpour, who is a local personal injury and auto accident attorney, decided to take matters into his own hands and purchased the billboard himself.



Aminpour immediately removed the controversial message and replaced it with advertising for his firm, which helps car accident victims around the San Diego area.



“I think the billboard is put to a better use by giving individuals that are injured in accidents access to quality legal representation, rather than soliciting the company of a female companion in such a public manner,” Aminpour said.



“I grew up in San Diego and I take a lot of pride in my community and I did not think that was a message San Diego wanted on national news coverage.”



Aminpour’s desire to improve the San Diego area for the better probably does not come as a surprise to the many clients who have worked with him over the years. According to the firm’s “Your Law Office” website, since 1996, Aminpour and his associates have helped thousands of injured victims in a wide variety of accident cases.



The attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of combined experience and pride themselves on their high-quality legal counsel. In addition, they also realize the importance of having an attorney who can be trusted. As a result, Aminpour and his associates treat each of their clients like a member of their family. The team of six attorneys and 15 paralegals and law clerks strive to be sure each and every client receives proper medical attention and compensation.



