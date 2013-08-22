King and Co Offering Topiary for Hire at Weddings and Events

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The Essex tree nursery specialists have seen a spike in enquiries for their topiary hire services in recent months.



The hardworking green-fingered team at King and Co are delighted with the amount of enquiries they have been receiving throughout the summer with regards to their topiary rental service.



Following the supply of their renowned topiary items at two recent local events, a 50th birthday party in Great Waltham and a wedding in Great Dunmow, the team at King Co have been working around the clock to ensure they can meet the increasing demand for their popular topiary range.



A member of the team at Essex’s leading tree nursery took a moment to share their thoughts regarding the latest trend: “We are delighted with the recent influx in enquiries into our topiary rental service. We are one of the only companies in the region offering this service and are delighted to announce that, since we supplied our first event, word has continued to spread and we have been receiving more phone calls as a result of great feedback from previous customers.



“This recent success is really encouraging and we can safely say that we will be dedicating more time and resources to this side of our business to ensure that our service continues to impress clients,” she added.



King and Co’s topiary is available for hire for all events and occasions, from weddings and parties to corporate fun days and awards ceremonies. From beautiful Jasmine arches and Himalayan Birch to pyramid box balls and spirals, King and Co has a wealth of fabulous shaped topiary items available for hire in a variety of shapes and sizes – and best of all, each plant comes in a beautiful faux lead pot for the most elegant finish.



Opting to hire topiary instead of purchasing similar garden sculptures outright is not only a more affordable option, it allows for a more comprehensive level of service that includes impartial help and advice, as well as professional delivery and collection after the event.



About King and Co

King and Co is the leading supplier of large semi-mature trees, shrubs and evergreens in Essex. The company’s tree nursery in Rayne boasts over 2000 containerised plants encompassing hundreds of different species. To browse some of the extensive range of trees available for hire, or to contact the sales and aftercare team at King and Co, please visit http://www.kingco.co.uk/.