King Athletic Announces Extension of Speed Cable and Speed Rope Amazon Sale Due to Unprecedented Demand

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- King Athletic proudly announces sale extension for its popular jump rope the Speed Cable. Due to the high demand for the jump rope during the first Amazon sale, King Athletic extends the sale which will be valid through May 20th till May 23rd, 2014. The Amazon coupon for the Speed Cable (http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00HCRSC9U) discount of 30% is (JP92TF3I). King Athletic, after its first Speed Cable sale has had many consumer requests by people who've asked for a sale extension since they couldn't take action in the limited time the sale was on.



As the King Athletic spokesman, Benjamin Davies, announced earlier today the 4-day Amazon-only sale will give people ample time to make use of the coupon and purchase their preferred workout accessory while on sale.



As per Mr. Davies 'The Speed Cable is a high endurance jump rope designed to promote cardio endurance through an intensity-adjustable, total body workout. At King Athletic we're very pleased with the fitness levels jump rope workouts achieve and the Amazon sale is a chance for more people to confirm this firsthand.'



Simple but effective workouts like jumping rope ones are making a big comeback. People are tired of complex, fusion workouts and are consciously going back to focused, surefire workouts. This in part justifies the ever-increasing demand for cutting-edge jump ropes like the Speed Cable.



King Athletic specializes in durable, portable sports equipment that can make any workout complete. The Speed Cable especially is designed with cable assembly and ergonomic handles to minimize wrist fatigue and boost cardio performance with the least exertion possible.



While the Speed Cable is more targeted to professional athletes, it can be used by any individual for speed-training and amplifying for anyone wishing to lose weight, create muscle tone and definition in a single total-body workout. The Speed Cable can be safely used by kids in gym classes and in other extracurricular sports activities. It's ergonomically designed and lightweight so that people of all ages and strength can use it for their fitness needs.



The sale is exclusively on Amazon at the King Athletic official store. The sale starts May 20th, 2014 and it's available for a limited time only through the use of Amazon coupons.



About King Athletic

King Athletic is a design oriented and innovation focused company, constantly seeking to help athletes of all skill levels reach their peak performance. King Athletic strives to be a leader in the sporting goods and accessories industry (specializing in Jump Ropes) with a brand built on a love and passion for sports and athleticism.



Contact

Benjamin Davies

302.409.0925

info@kingathletic.com

http://www.kingathletic.com