King & Co Formula One Topiary Piece to Be Featured in FT's How to Spend It Magazine

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The Financial Times launched the publication over fifteen years ago to fill the gap in the market for luxury lifestyle magazines. Boasting editorial input from some of the country’s top-tier writers, photographers and illustrators, How To Spend It brings discerning readers articles that cover a wide range of topics, from the latest advancements in technology to arts news and travel reviews. In particular, the supplement is famed for its inspiring home and garden section, in which King and Co’s notorious Formula One sculpture will feature this month.



The article, which has been written in collaboration with King and Co’s owner and co-director Paul King, will provide readers with an insight into the production of the sculpture, which was aptly titled ‘The Williams F1 Story’. The piece will discuss how both Paul and the grand prix team worked together to shape a full-scale topiary Formula One car and pit crew scene, which incorporates real-life car parts and driver Bruno Senna’s crash helmet into its design.



‘The Williams F1 Story’ earned its creators the ultimate honour at 2012’s Chelsea Flower Show, picking up a gold medal in the Great Pavilion Awards. But as Paul explains, the sculpture is designed to be enjoyed by a wide and varied audience and was not intended exclusively for the eye of those privileged enough to attend the world-famous horticultural event.



“We have worked extremely hard to turn the sculpture into such a success and as such we love to show it off at every opportunity!” he says. “We think the scene is truly a piece of art and we’re sure it will be hugely appreciated by How To Spend It’s readers.”



About King and Co

King and Co is the leading supplier of large semi-mature trees, shrubs and evergreens in Essex. The company’s tree nursery in Rayne boasts over 2000 containerised plants encompassing hundreds of different species. To browse some of the extensive range of trees available onsite, or to contact the sales and aftercare team at King and Co, please visit http://www.kingco.co.uk.