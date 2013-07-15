King & Co Still Successfully Maintaining RHS Chelsea Flower Show Winning Topiary Sculpture One Year On

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- King & Co is continuing to nurture gold medal winning Williams’ Formula One topiary sculpture.



The Rayne-based tree nursery is still successfully maintaining and nurturing their RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winning topiary sculpture, more than a year after it received its prestigious prize.



The team at King & Co entered their Williams Formula One car and pit crew statue to the Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show last May to celebrate the team’s 35-year history in the sport. The shrubbery sculpture features a life size replica of the Williams F1 car, four members of the pit crew, real car parts and a donated Bruno Senna’s helmet to top it all off.



Company owner Paul King explains the level of effort that has been placed into making the full-scale Formula One setting in recent years. “The whole process took over three years from start to finish, but winning the gold medal made all the work worth every single second. The team and I had to grow two full size topiary cars and maintain, shape, feed and water them both, as well as the topiary pit crew team.”



“However, the best part by far is the fact that it still looks just as great as it did on the day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and that’s due to our relentless maintenance efforts. We continue to water, feed and reshape the sculpture on a regular basis to ensure that it continues to grow and glow in such a glorious shade of green,” he continued.



The award-winning topiary sculpture can now be found located outside Williams headquarters in Oxfordshire.



About King and Co

King and Co is the leading supplier of large semi-mature trees, shrubs and evergreens in Essex. The company’s tree nursery in Rayne boasts over 2000 containerised plants encompassing hundreds of different species. To browse some of the extensive range of trees available onsite, or to contact the sales and aftercare team at King and Co, please visit http://www.kingco.co.uk.