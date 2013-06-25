King Construction Announces the Expansion Into Spec Home Development

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- King Construction of Charleston, a reputable general contractor and construction company that is dedicated to offering services for custom home building and remodeling, recently announced their plan of expanding into spec home development. The goal is to provide the residents of Charleston with gorgeous homes tailored to their individual requirements and preferences.



The company realized the increasing demands of their customers, as most of them want to have a modern home designed according to their own ideas. To fulfill this need and make them feel more satisfied with their service, King Construction decided to expand their spec home development wherein the company will offer top quality custom made homes and sell them at affordable prices.



Trey King, the owner of this Charleston Home Builder, will make unique styles and layouts which will be used on each home the company will build under their new campaign. Based on the surveys made by King Construction, they found out that there were some instances that certain home buyers are not interested in readymade models of residential properties, which are typically offered by the big developers around the Charleston area. King Construction is a specialist in customized home design, additions and renovations. They also handle projects for garages and decks. The company provides extremely reasonable and on time quality construction for all homeowners and their aim is to give their clients a one of a kind house that they want. In order to make this happen, King Construction has started surveying development sites in Charleston.



It is expected that the public will be aware about the expansion of King Construction and that they will become interested to get more details about their new home development campaign.



About King Costruction

King Construction is a custom home builder in Charleston SC. This company is engaged in building unique and elegant luxury houses. They believe in giving a personal or hands-on approach in building custom made residential properties. All interested persons are invited to contact them to share their new property or remodeling project.



To get more information about King Construction, please feel free to visit its official website at http://www.kingconstructionsc.com . For inquiries, please feel free to contact them at this telephone number: (843) 270-7782 or send them an email through info@kingconstructionsc.com.



