King of Carts Is Now a Distributor for Silver Wolf 4WD Golf Cart Motors

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Don't be left behind on the trail and give your golf cart the extra boost it needs with the SilverWolf front wheel drive electric motors. The motor kits bolt on to the front suspension of the Club Car Precedent and Club Car DS golf cart (as well as others) and acts as a front independent drive system for your vehicle.



King of Carts is now the Nationwide Distributor for Silver Wolf Motors, carrying the full line of 4 Wheel Drive golf cart conversion kits for Club Car, EZ-GO and Yamaha Golf Carts. King of Carts is located in Columbia, South Carolina with several locations including a 31,000 square foot golf cart refurbishing center that provides golf cars to dealers and discount golf cars to individuals. By utilizing assembly line production and large volume purchases of golf cart parts, they offer the lowest prices in the industry.



How The Motor Kits Work?



The kit bolts onto the golf carts existing suspension and steering system and works well on lifted golf carts (with Silver Wolf Lift Kit) or stock golf carts (may require cutting plastic wheel molding). The front 4WD can be easily controlled using the dash mounted switch that controls the amount of torque delivered to the motors. (Easy Installation)



Benefits:



- Doubles the pulling power of the standard golf cart.

- Gives added traction for uphill climbs.

- Three position dash mounted switch to engage front wheel traction system and adjust torque.

- Automatically disengages at 10-12 miles per hour.

- Plug and Play harness included.

- Motors can get wet just not submerged for long periods.

- Provides more torque when needed, does not add speed.

- Provides more pulling power for a trailer.

- You can leave the vehicle in 4wd mode all of the time.

- For use with the Silver Wolf 6 inch Lift Kit or All Sport Lift Kit

- Front Tires require 5+2 Offset with a minimum of a 10x7 or 12x7 Rim

- Includes a 1 year warranty replacement from Silver Wolf Motors



How the Rear End Auto Lock Differential Work?



To complete the 4wd system and get full traction to all wheels, install a Locking Differential. The rear axle is removed and disassembled, fluid drained, new bearings pressed on, differential installed, axle is sealed and new fluids are added.



- Provides full time traction to both rear wheels.

- Does not hinder the vehicles ability to turn corners.



If you are an individual or a golf cart dealer looking to purchase a golf cart front wheel or 4 wheel drive system for your vehicle King of Carts can assist you with your purchase. Give them a call today for friendly service.



For more details please visit them at http://kingofcarts.net/



About King of Carts

King of Carts is an Authorized Club Car and Authorized Yamaha Golf Car Dealer centrally located in Columbia, South Carolina, with custom, used, and refurbished golf cart partners in Rock Hill SC, Charleston SC, Auburn AL, Tampa Florida, Goldsboro North Carolina, Charlotte North Carolina and beyond!



Mark Dixon

King of Carts, LLC

1680 Lake Murray Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29212

803.391-3145