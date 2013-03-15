King of Carts Is Now an Authorized Yamaha Golf Car Dealer

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- King of Carts, LLC is a new Authorized Yamaha dealer and carries a full line of Golf Cars and Utility vehicles, including the Drive, Drive PTV, Adventurer, Hauler and Fairway Lounge vehicles. King of Carts is a nationwide wholesale distributor of Club Car and Yamaha golf cars, centrally located in Columbia, South Carolina, with partner locations throughout the United States.



They operate a 31,000 golf cart refurbishing center that provides golf carts to dealers and discount golf cars to individuals. Utilizing assembly line production and mass purchases of golf car parts, they offer the lowest prices in the industry.



A complete line of Club Car and Yamaha golf car parts can be purchased through the company’s ecommerce retail website. They offer custom golf cars online to cruise the neighborhood, colleges, high schools, parks, hunting, beach and commercial purposes. Their parts and accessories include, lift kits, tire and wheel assemblies, extended tops, light kits, custom seats kits, flip rear seats, mirrors, custom painting, windshields, wipers, gauges, stereo’s, dashes, LED effects and much more.



“Now, customers can find many new Yamaha parts and accessories to fully customize their vehicle in our new website. All the parts are ready for immediate shipment anywhere in the USA. If you don't see it on the website we will try hard to accommodate you and have the item dropped shipped directly to your location,” says a spokesperson for King of Carts.



He also added that, “The Yamaha Drive golf car is found on many of your neighborhood golf courses, so why should we limit its use to just there? That is why Yamaha designed parts and accessories that will turn the Drive into an all-purpose golf car and customize it just the way you want. You can choose from Electric or Gas models that are both reliable and great for work or just fun. These vehicles have a sporty look and have been manufactured for many years.”



King of Carts offers this vehicle in both new and refurbished models with any color of choice. Customers who wish to cruise in a little style can even install a lift kit with oversized off-road tires.



King of Carts can ship any golf cart or utility vehicle nationwide at prices no one can match. Due to high volume, they carry the highest discount rates through UPS Freight. They not just offer fast and reliable shipping but also fully inspect and test golf carts prior delivery. King of Carts can ship anywhere east of the Mississippi River for around $249 plus or minus.



When asked about the wholesale Yamaha Golf Cars, the spokesperson said that, “If you are a dealer looking to purchase loads of Yamaha golf cars, we offer these off the course or fully refurbished at prices lower than or equal to the cost of doing it yourself. We offer assistance with transportation and offer all the parts and accessories at wholesale pricing for a better one stop shop experience. We also carry Factory One parts that are discount priced and easy to install.”



For more details please visit http://kingofcarts.net/



Mark Dixon

King of Carts, LLC

1680 Lake Murray Boulevard

Columbia, SC 29212

803.238.2250



