The King of Fighters Online MOBA Game Is Announced by SNK

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- King of Fighters has always been one of the most successful fighting video games in history. Currently, SNK has declared that the famous fighting game is getting into the world of MOBA‘s aka Massively Online Battle Arenas.



The King of Fighters is a set of two dimensions fighting games created by the Japanese publisher SNK. The first episode was released in arcades and also on different consoles produced by the same company, in 1994. It was a big hit and afterwards it was adapted to many platforms.



With The King of Fighters, SNK refreshed the category of fighting games, offering the gamer the control a group of three fighters instead of the usual one, each participator entering the fight right after the defeat of his predecessor in the team. This idea was revived a lot of times afterwards, but ditched in the most recent version.



SNK Playmore, also known as SNK is a Japanese video game hardware and software enterprise. SNK is an abbreviation of Shin Nihon Kikaku. SNK is most known for developing the Neo Geo family in 1990, which included numerous game consoles and successful arcade systems throughout the 1990s.



Currently, SNK states that the new game King of Fighters is being produced by Studio Dragonfly from South Korea and is being released in Thailand by True Digital Plus.



The game’s official site has also been put up and it already includes 5 heroes that are Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, Iori Yagami, Joe Higashi and Griffon. The website is in Thai.



“The King of Fighters is one of my best games ever and I enjoyed playing it for years now on my playstation 3 console. After the new announcement that it will be released soon, I can’t wait for it to be available on the store or the online marketplace” says James one of the fans of the game.



Several game play videos are also available. The five videos feature Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, Iori Yagami, Joe Higashi and Griffon.



The closed Beta testing is planned for next week, September 4, 2013 and the enrollment has already begun. Interested applicants can apply via the official website. This is one MOBA game K.O.F. fans should not miss!



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