King of Potato: An All-New Tabletop Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- King of Potato: A King-of-the-Hill Card Game is a remarkable new tabletop card game for the next generation of tabletop gaming fans worldwide. The game offers a wide range of features and an exciting gameplay that guarantees loads of fun and entertainment. To introduce this project to the world, the creators of this game have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"We created this game because we love playing games that bring together friends and family, having time off the screens." Said one of the team members of the King of Potato Team, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Each player starts with 6 cards in hand and the goal is to get the king in order to win the game." He added. On the Kickstarter campaign page of this project, the team of this game has shared a complete guide on how to play this game.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/king-of-potato/king-of-potato-a-king-of-the-hill-card-game and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 and due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the campaign has already exceeded this original goal of 5000 dollars. Furthermore, the team is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About King of Potato: A King-of-the-Hill Card Game

King of Potato: A King-of-the-Hill Card Game is an exciting new tabletop card game created to bring friends and family closer together in the real world. Unlike online gaming, this tabletop strategic game brings people closer in the real world and brings them a chance to bond in person. Furthermore, the game is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers are welcome to make their contributions.



Contact:

Contact Person: Jose Morales

Company: King of Potato LLC

City: Reno

State. Nevada

Country: United States

Phone: +502 58652126

Email: hello@kingofpotato.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/king-of-potato/king-of-potato-a-king-of-the-hill-card-game