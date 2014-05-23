King of Prussia Dating Service Is Offering Trusted Matchmaking Services for Busy Professionals

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Philadelphia, a big city full of bright lights and busy streets—it’s not a small town, not even a relatively small city, it’s a hustling and bustling metropolis filled with traffic, noise, and busy people rushing everywhere you turn. It’s not easy to get around a major city, let alone date and find commitment-minded people who are ready for something serious. This doesn’t mean dating isn’t fun for the younger crowd and those who are just out to have a good time, but what about mature singles who are looking for something more meaningful? What about busy professionals who don’t have time to waste on disappointing dates who aren’t compatible or don’t have the same relationship expectations?



Local matchmakers from Philadelphia Singles Dating Service have become a true lifesaver for these busy professionals in the dating world. They are able to save clients time, money, energy, efforts, and certainly a lot of frustrations and disappointments when it comes to dating and finding that special someone. The matchmaking team at Philadelphia Singles takes on all the hard work that comes with dating and weeding out potential matches. With their large database of exceptional men and women who are all looking to meet someone special and settle down, they’re able to introduce clients to great people they may never have come across on their own.



The team of dating professionals at Philadelphia Singles stands by their one-on-one approach with clients—to get to know their lifestyle, personality, and wants and needs in a life partner. Through careful screening and compatibility assessment they’re able to hand-select compatible matches who are fit and ready to settle down in something serious. Philadelphia Singles has enhanced the lives of thousands and they look forward to helping many more.



About Philadelphia Singles Dating Service

Philadelphia Singles is a local dating and matchmaking service who caters to busy professionals struggling to achieve dating success. Their personalized matchmaking services are a perfect fit for singles who don’t have much time to date and look for potential candidates on their own—the matchmakers do all the hard work—clients just have to show up and have a good time on their introductions.



Local Philly residents interested in changing their romantic life around can contact a dating professional from Philadelphia Singles by calling (610) 200-8177 or visiting: http://datinginphilly.com



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