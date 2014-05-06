King of Prussia Dating Service Releases Their Dating 101

King Of Prussia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With life unfolding fast, many people feel there are simply not enough hours or minutes in the day—especially when it comes to that basic desire of finding a loving companionship. So what are local singles doing when they just don’t have the time to seek out a loving partner? Well, many are turning to Philadelphia Singles because “Being ready to date someone doesn’t require a lot of time, it requires the right approach,” explains Philadelphia Singles. The matchmaking team at Philadelphia Singles is helping clients understand that following a few essential principles can put them ahead in the dating world—and they have released a dating 101 guide for local singles to also gain success in their romantic lives. This popular guide is composed of two major elements, which the matchmakers break down below.



Having Realistic Expectations for Dating:



So many singles come into the dating world with unrealistic expectations of what their perfect partner should be. They have been brainwashed by Hollywood films and fairy-tale stories, but dating is much different in the real world. The matchmakers want local singles to let go of those high demands, to put aside the superficial traits like height, weight, hair color, hair length, and even material things such as cars. Too many singles spend an excessive amount of time idealizing their perfect partner; neglecting and overlooking truly great candidates.



Just because someone doesn’t have blonde hair, blue eyes, and an attractive pair of long legs doesn’t mean they would not make a great partner. On the same note, just because someone does not drive a specific class of cars does not mean they also would not make for a wonderful companion. Men are often driven by looks and women by security—and although great looks and material things are bonuses, they’re not enough to make a relationship work. “Physical appearances and material possessions say very little about personality and compatibility, both of which are very important for a long lasting relationship to thrive and succeed,” explains Philadelphia Singles.



Attitude Is Everything for Successful Dating:



If singles want to be date-ready, the most important thing they must do is have the right attitude. Singles must have the attitude and belief that the right one, their ideal partner is out there—and they will find them. Going into dating with bitterness and a hopeless attitude will prevent individuals from achieving dating success. The energy one exudes is powerful, and it’s the only way to be successful at dating. The matchmakers from Philadelphia Singles help their clients make simple changes in their attitude and expectations—encouraging them to concentrate on their true needs and desires when it comes to a partner and relationship—ultimately helping them achieve dating success—and that’s what they hope to do for local singles with their dating 101.



About Philadelphia Singles Personal Matchmaking

Philadelphia Singles is a personal matchmaking agency helping busy professionals meet successful, relationship-minded singles who are also looking to meet their perfect match and settle down.



To find out more about Philadelphia Singles and their dating 101, local singles can call (610) 200-8177 or visit: http://datinginphilly.com



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