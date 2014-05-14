King Takes a New Approach to Eradicating Injustice in His New Book "Shame on You"

El Cerrito, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Dr. Michael Hollway King, MD, of Petaluma, Calif., is not just a whistle-blower about injustice. His two books about shame and oppression might just change the world.



King, a graduate of Harvard Medical School, has four decades of experience across a broad spectrum of healthcare and communication skills. “In college, I focused on social, developmental, cross-cultural, and neuropsychology – especially bio-personality and consciousness,” he explained. “I then pursued studies in neuropsychiatry and international public health in medical school.”



King specialized in neuroscience and mind-body psychotherapy in his alternative medical practice while also working in virtually every aspect of conventional primary care. “I am the first physician to address the topic of shame and social oppression, pinpoint their psychobiological roots, and devise a treatment program for their toxic ramifications,” he said. “This effectively advances the biomedical sciences by 20-50 years.”



His latest book, Shame on You: Freedom from Social Oppression, is a follow-up to a previous work, Hide and Play Dead. Both espouse the virtues of neuroscience, examining the phenomenon of shame closely and meticulously. Alternative treatments are described in detail.



Shame on You highlights and critiques many sensitive and thorny social issues related to oppression and clearly sets forth a new paradigm for the social sciences. The book also takes a hard look at the disparity of wealth and the resulting shame and oppression.



“The majority of the American and European populations identifies with the 99 percent movement, and is already aware of the deepening schism of wealth, the rise of monopolistic corporate power, the loss of financial security, and restricted autonomy among all but the ultra-wealthy,” King said.



“These are the first two books ever written that unconsciously, and then consciously, reveal a shocking academic treatise about the core of human suffering.”



Shame on You is about 90 percent completed and King is looking for additional funding to finish the project. He needs $75,000 for editing, publishing, shipping, a website upgrade, marketing and publicity. To generate this capital, he has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/title-shame-on-you-subtitle-freedom-from-social-oppression



Donations of any amount are being accepted. Contributions of $25 or more are eligible for perks, such as books and book discounts, T-shirts and caps. Those making larger donations can receive EEG monitors to test prefrontal lobe function, neuro-stimulators and personal treatment sessions.



“I truly believe that the ultimate agenda of attaining liberation from oppression is the most worthy cause I could aspire to have in my lifetime,” said King. “There are many reasons to resist the corporate elite’s final conquest, which may well lead to the demise of American democracy, a two-class society, and systematic social oppression.”



For further information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/title-shame-on-you-subtitle-freedom-from-social-oppression ; King’s website, www.michaelhollowayking.com ; or the Shame on You Facebook page, www.facebook.com/michaelhollowayking2



King can be reached directly at mkingpsi7149@yahoo.com



Contact: Michael King, MD

City: El Cerrito

State: CA

Zip Code: 94530

Country: USA

Phone: 707-486-4727

Email: mkingpsi7149@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.michaelhollowayking.com