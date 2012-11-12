Kingdom Come: Christian Fiction Series Thrusts Readers Into a Pre-Apocalyptic World

Batesville, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Through two powerful volumes, author Casey Lee presents a truly fascinating journey for those who crave an adventure. Fusing action and suspense with hard truths and life-changing lessons, the ‘Kingdom Come’ series is a must for all readers with an open mind.



“It is the story of three teenagers, seven ministers, a confused preacher, and an evil governor. The story begins when persecution falls upon the families of the three teenagers, Abel, Willen, and Redina. After their parents are arrested for their faith in Christ, a minister by the name of Silvanus Scathe is sent for them from an underground church known as The City On A Hill. The adventures that follow unravel a tale of mystery, persecution, love, sacrifice, and martyrdom as the children learn from the ministers how to pray, worship, care for God's creatures, and fight the evil forces surrounding them.”



As the author explains, her series provides more for the reader than most books could ever offer.



“Writing ‘Kingdom Come: The Series’ changed my life and I know it will do the same for anyone who reads it. Though entirely fictitious, the story is filled to the hilt with timeless and priceless truth,” says Lee.



Continuing, “It goes far beyond mere entertainment; it brings a message of hope and life and healing and forgiveness.”



Since its release, the series has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“From the moment you meet Lee you know that in her own quiet way there is something special. Her deep personal relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ, is real and exemplified 24/7 for everyone to witness. Her new series will challenge seasoned Christians and inspire all readers to be mindful of the unseen...when our faith becomes sight,” says Ann, who reviewed the books on the author’s official website.



Another reader, Debbie, was equally impressed: "I loved the book. It had a really good story, kept me interested, [and] taught me life's lessons. The characters were so interesting and real. Kingdom Come: The Series Volume One has so many touching parts; many parts where I root for the people and sad times where I cry for the people. Now wondering what Volume Two will bring..."



With all of the success she is seeing, Lee remains focused on what is important – the spiritual message her book imparts.



“It's an eye-opener to many things, including spiritual warfare, false prophets, and the importance of holding fast to God in a world that is falling apart. It is a city on a hill that cannot be hidden,” she concludes.



‘Kingdom Come: The Series’ volumes one and two, published by WestBow Press, are available through the author’s official website: http://www.kingdomcometheseries.com/



About Casey Lee

Casey Lee is an author and musician with a passion for reading, writing, and music, whose work is often inspired by personal life experiences in her walk with God. Driven to share these experiences, she does so through stories filled with inspiring events and a cast of unforgettable characters, drawing Biblical truths into a modern-day perspective. A native New Yorker but southern at heart, Casey lives near Memphis, Tennessee with a menagerie of rescued animals, among them her horses and two beloved sheep.