Kingdom Data Recovery Offers Reliable Data Recovery Services at Reasonable Costs

Dalkeith, Midlothian -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2013 -- With the increasing use of technical devices in everyday life, loss of data is also becoming a growing issue. A number of data recovery companies provide their customers cost effective data recovery services.



A reputed company in the field of data recovery will endeavour to serve both individual customers and business clients and ensure that a hard disk failure does not affect their work and/or business badly. They employ data recovery specialists who are experts in hard drive data recovery and are trained to provide data recovery services for different types of storage devices.



Data can be successfully retrieved from a traditional hard drive, USB memory sticks, digital camera, flash drives, iPod and iPhones. USB data recovery is a major segment now in the field of data retrieval because USB Flash drives i.e. pen drives and memory sticks have become the most popular form of portable storage. This form of storage media has huge storage capacities and store data differently than the traditional hard drive. Consequently the data recovery process from these devices is also different. Data in these devices is encrypted on a flash memory chip, which the user accesses through a controller chip to see it as it was intended. Sometimes the controller chip burns out and only a data recovery company with cutting edge equipment for decrypting data can recover the data effectively from a faulty USB device.



About Kingdomdatarecovery.co.uk

Kingdomdatarecovery.co.uk is a trading name for Kestra Ltd. It is the fastest growing company that provides Data Recovery services for the whole of UK and Ireland. They have successfully recovered data for customers from various cities like Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin. They undertake data recovery work for customers all over Europe and the Middle East as well. Their free diagnostic and no data no fee policies ensure that the only fee paid by the customer is for a successful recovery of the data they desire



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Aynsley Watson

Contact Email: aynsley@kingdomdatarecovery.co.uk

Complete Address: 186 High Street, Dalkeith, Midlothian EH221AZ UK

Contact Phone: 07880572288

Website: http://www.kingdomdatarecovery.co.uk/