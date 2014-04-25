Kingdom Living Blueprint: Compelling New Book Helps Readers Activate Their God-Given Purpose

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- While everyone has their place in God’s plan, trying to figure what it is can be is tough at best. In fact, millions leave this life having never figured out where they slot in. Thankfully, a powerful and life-changing new book by author Andre R. Jones will now help anyone find their God-given purpose with ease.



‘Kingdom Living Blueprint: God's Plan for You to Impact the Earth’ was written to guide those who struggle to find their place and help them live their life with renewed gusto.



Synopsis:



In Kingdom Living Blueprint, you will discover that God has the perfect plan for the perfect you! The goal of this book is to enable you to activate your God-given purpose, in your everyday life.



Whether your influence is in business, education, politics or the family, you will be given the keys to impact culture, from right where you are.



Your life will be changed forever as you discover and follow the blueprint for Kingdom Living.



“God has the perfect plan, for the perfect you,” says Jones, who has passion for helping shape culture and the lives of others. “The problem is that most people just don’t find it. My book won’t tell you what it is, but will instead empower you to uncover it by yourself. This in turn will bring you closer to your faith and change your life in ways you couldn’t have imagined.”



Continuing, “It’s all part of my passion to empower believers and guide them towards their place in God’s grand design. He’s given each of us a specific purpose and realizing it is not only our duty, but the only way to live a truly fulfilled life.”



Early reviews for the book have been extremely positive. For example, reader Ron commented, “Simply put, this book changed my life!”.



“These results are not rare,” Jones adds. “This is the typical reaction to realizing your God-given purpose. I’m not a savior, but the person who will help you discover what you need to be saved. I urge all believers to pick up their copy of this book as soon as possible.”



‘Kingdom Living Blueprint: God's Plan for You to Impact the Earth’, published by ARJ Publishing Group, is available now: http://amzn.to/ROnB7v.



For more information on the author and his ministry, visit: http://www.andrerjones.com.



About Andre R Jones

Andre R Jones is an international speaker and author. He is passionate about empowering believers around the world to understand their Kingdom assignment. He is persistent about encouraging believers to become world changers and culture shifters.



God has blessed him to project this message at major conferences, national television programs and the United Nations; just to name a few. He currently lives in New York with his wife Rachel and their three boys.