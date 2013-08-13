Kingdom Services Inc. Announce Snow Removal Services for Upcoming Winter Season

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- This summer, Kingdom Services Inc. has been busy providing Calgary lawn care services to residential and commercial properties. Since winter is only a few months away, even more residential and commercial property owners will be looking to keep the snow away during the winter. Working through the end of the summer, and into another snow-filled winter season, Kingdom Services Inc. announces snow removal and plow services for the upcoming winter season. Individuals interested in having snow removed or plowed away from their properties can contact Kingdom Services Inc. early, before a winter storm hits.



Kingdom Services Inc. provides snow removal from sidewalks, walkways, and driveways for homeowners throughout Calgary. It is important to keep these areas of the property safe, so people walking around the snow-filled areas don’t get injured. Kingdom Services Inc. uses top-of-the-line snow blowers, plows and other snow removal equipment on all jobs. When neighbors see Kingdom Services Inc. trucks on their street, they know that they will be safe this winter.



As one of the leading snow removal companies in Calgary, Kingdom Services Inc. also provides snow plowing services for commercial properties. They have worked with some of the biggest businesses in Calgary, plowing snow away so employees can get into and out of work safely. Services provided for commercial properties include clearing away snow from parking lots, plowing driveways and making sure all walkways and paths are clear for people to walk on safely. It’s better to sign up for snow removal services before it’s too late. To contact Kingdom Services Inc., please call 403-479-5295. A representative from Kingdom Services Inc. will come out to the property and meet the owner for consultation before beginning the service.



About Kingdom Services Inc.

Kingdom Services Inc. provides customers an easy way to manage every season, with a professional, reliable and trustworthy manner. The family owned business brings a high level of service and integrity to every job it is asked to do. Maintaining hundreds of properties in the Calgary area of Canada, Kingdom Services Inc. has become a leader and safety in lawn care and snow removal services. Customers can depend on the staff at Kingdom Services Inc. to provide a thorough and complete service every season of the year. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Snow and Ice Management Association.



For premium quality lawn and snow management, please visit http://kingdomservices.ca/.