Kingdom Services Inc. Announces Spring Clean Up with Aeration Services

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- With spring on the horizon, and warm lawn care weather approaching quickly, Kingdom Services Inc. announces new specials on aeration services. Lawns in Calgary take a lot of abuse over the winter season, due to cold weather and damage left by snow, sleet and rain. Lawns in Calgary need aeration services provided at least once a year, due to the high ration of clay in the soil. Kingdom Services Inc. will provide regular aeration services so lawns are able to thrive in the ever-changing climate.



If the lawn is left untreated, the surface can become tightly compacted and covered with dense thatch, which is a layer of dead roots and stems. Because the surface becomes tightly compacted, food and water cannot reach the roots, causing the lawn to lose its beauty and healthy environment. Each spring, Kingdom Services Inc. will perform aeration by mechanically removing soil cores to restore the lawn to its full potential and beauty.



Regular aeration carries many benefits for lawn care. The process allows oxygen to reach the roots and soils and allows organic fertilizers and nutrients to feed the roots so grass can grow fuller and healthier than ever before. By loosening compacted soil, aeration gives the roots more room to grow. Lawns also benefit from aeration due to the increased protection against damage from drought, disease, weeds and insects.



Kingdom Services Inc. performs year-round property maintenance including lawn care, fertilization, mulch delivery, snow removal and more, in addition to aeration services. Commercial properties, small businesses and living complexes have benefitted from the premium services provided by the company. Kingdom Services also services residential homes, condos, industrial buildings and privately owned small businesses.



About Kingdom Services Inc

Kingdom Services Inc. provides customers an easy way to manage every season, with a professional, reliable and trustworthy manner. The family owned business brings a high level of service and integrity to every job it is asked to do. Maintaining hundreds of properties in the Calgary area of Canada, Kingdom Services Inc. has become a leader and safety in lawn care and snow removal services. Customers can depend on the staff at Kingdom Services Inc. to provide a thorough and complete service every season of the year. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Snow and Ice Management Association.



