Kingdom Services Inc. Now Offering Customers Tips on How to Control Weeds

Kingdom Services Inc., providers of professional lawn care services in Calgary, wants to be there for their clients every day, even when they aren't performing their summertime lawn care services. As a leading lawn care company in Calgary, it is important to stay up-to-date on the latest news and techniques used in the industry. It is even more important to keep clients informed, so they know what to expect from their lawns. That is why Kingdom Services Inc. is pleased to announce that they are now offering new tips on how their clients can control weeds when they first show up. But even if the weeds become out of control, they can call Kingdom Services Inc. to fix the problem, so they can enjoy a beautiful lawn this summer.



A day or two after it rains is an ideal time to pull weeds because the ground is softer and the weeds can be pulled with great ease. It is important to get to the root of the problem, before weeds begin growing all over the lawn. Homeowners can devote a half hour a day to pulling weeds, so they do not grow out of control. If they do not have the time in their schedule, they can call Kingdom Services Inc. for their seasonal Calgary lawn services.



Many homeowners like to avoid doing any manual work when it comes to taking care of their lawn. Pulling weeds can be a pain, especially if they are taking over the entire lawn. Kingdom Services Inc. offers weekly and bi-weekly service plans, where they will come out and take care of the weeds and any other problem a homeowner may have with their lawn. Their summer services include weekly cut & trims, hedge trimming, bed maintenance and more. This summer, spend more time outside in the pool, instead of taking care of the lawn. Contact Kingdom Services Inc. today for lawn care relief.



About Kingdom Services Inc.

Kingdom Services Inc. provides customers an easy way to manage every season, with a professional, reliable and trustworthy manner. The family owned business brings a high level of service and integrity to every job it is asked to do. Maintaining hundreds of properties in the Calgary area of Canada, Kingdom Services Inc. has become a leader and safety in lawn care and snow removal services. Customers can depend on the staff at Kingdom Services Inc. to provide a thorough and complete service every season of the year. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Snow and Ice Management Association.



