Kingdom Services Inc. Now Offering Spring Fertilization Lawn Care Services

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Kingdom Services Inc., providing commercial and residential Calgary lawn services, is pleased to announce the addition of spring fertilization to their expanded lawn care services. Spring fertilization is a recommended step to the company’s complete lawn care program. Spring fertilization is recommended to prepare for the hot summer months, when carbohydrate depletion kicks in, and the grass begins to rely on its reserves for survival. Around late June, right before the summer arrives, is an ideal time to have Kingdom Services Inc. come out and perform its highly-efficient spring fertilization services.



Fertilizing the lawn can be a daunting task for any busy resident living in Calgary. That is why many homeowners rely on Kingdom Services Inc. to take of their lawn, so it is ready for summer. With Kingdom Services Inc., residents will work with a group of highly-trained landscapers who know the correct time applications around various weather conditions. The professionals also know the correct way to fertilize lawns and make them more beautiful than last year.



Kingdom Services Inc. recommends residents to apply lawn fertilization in the early fall, along with the late spring/early summer. By fertilizing the lawn throughout these seasons, the lawn will stay beautiful all year round. No two lawns are the same, so a neighbor’s lawn should not be judge compared to another resident’s lawn. Kingdom Services Inc. recommends that residents call for assistance, so the company can assess a lawn’s specific situation, and apply the right treatments.



About Kingdom Services Inc.

Kingdom Services Inc. provides customers an easy way to manage every season, with a professional, reliable and trustworthy manner. The family owned business brings a high level of service and integrity to every job it is asked to do. Maintaining hundreds of properties in the Calgary area of Canada, Kingdom Services Inc. has become a leader and safety in lawn care and snow removal services. Customers can depend on the staff at Kingdom Services Inc. to provide a thorough and complete service every season of the year. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Snow and Ice Management Association.



For premium quality lawn and snow management, please visit http://kingdomservices.ca/.