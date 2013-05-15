Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Spring is finally in the air, which only means that lawn care maintenance has just become a top priority for residents living in Calgary. But, luckily for them, Kingdom Services Inc. now offers multiple lawn care spring clean-up packages. Calgary lawn spring clean-ups will be available with four different packages, with pricing based on properties ranging from under 2,500 square feet up to 13,000 square feet. Clients of Kingdom Services Inc. will have the most beautiful lawn in the neighborhood.



One of the most popular packages among clients of Kingdom Services Inc. is the Gold package. This package includes power rake, lawn cut & trim, blow out of beds & hedges and aeration services. The Gold package prices range from $197.00 to $325.00 depending on the size of the lawn. Clients of Kingdom Services Inc. can also inquire about adding debris removal services, along with spring fertilization services as part of their package. The Fertilizer Application Program includes 4 applications and weed control. These services range from $194.00 to $346.00 per lawn.



Along with the Spring Lawn Clean Up packages, Kingdom Services Inc. provides additional services for those who need to add the finishing touches that will make their lawns immaculate. The additional spring services include core aeration, bed maintenance, irrigation start up and debris removal. All of the spring services are affordable and Kingdom Services Inc. will perform high-quality maintenance when managing their clients’ lawn this season. They will get lawns ready so families in the Calgary area can host outdoor parties and events without having to worry about people talking about their un-maintained lawn. To ask about the spring clean-up services, contact the company at 403-800-7072 today.



About Kingdom Services Inc.

Kingdom Services Inc. provides customers an easy way to manage every season, with a professional, reliable and trustworthy manner. The family owned business brings a high level of service and integrity to every job it is asked to do. Maintaining hundreds of properties in the Calgary area of Canada, Kingdom Services Inc. has become a leader and safety in lawn care and snow removal services. Customers can depend on the staff at Kingdom Services Inc. to provide a thorough and complete service every season of the year. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the Better Business Bureau and a member of the Snow and Ice Management Association.



